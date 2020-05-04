Attacking midfielder Wesley Nathan was the big name of Tsarsko Selo Sofia in the Bulgarian Championship before the tournament break because of the Coronavirus pandemic. With speed, agility and important goals, the player stood out a lot and has attracted the attention of other great European football teams.

Wesley Nathan was having a great season (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

Photo: Lance!

Other Bulgarian powers, such as CSKA Sofia and Levski Sofia, are eyeing the Brazilian, in addition to Denizlispor, from Turkey, who has also probed him. Revealed in the basic categories of Chapecoense, Natã was considered, by the website Transfermarkt, one of the 10 most valued in the country, reaching the value of around 300 thousand euros (about R $ 1 million and 780 thousand).

– It’s been one of the best seasons of my career, I had a great sequence of games and a very good consistency during the season. It was a fresh start for me as I faced emotional problems in the last year in Brazil. I am happy with my performances and more and more confident, but of course always with the goal in mind to evolve more – declared Wesley Natã, who celebrated the interest of other clubs in his football, as it shows that he is following the right path:

– I am happy to receive surveys from other European clubs, I believe they are the result of the work that I have been doing, which makes me even more motivated. Despite speculation, my focus is on finishing this season with Tsarsko Selo.

In addition to Chape, Wesley Natã passed through Bahia, Atlético-GO and Juventude. He was signed by Tsarsko Selo Sofia in 2019 and is in his first season outside Brazil, at 25 years old.

See too:

The selection of the “Brazilian national team” of gringos