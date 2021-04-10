Brazilian soy farmers sell 19 million tons in advance at attractive prices

SAO PAULO, Apr 9 (Reuters) – Brazilian soybean growers traded about 14.2% of their next crop, which will only be planted in the last quarter of the year in key agricultural states, according to a report by agribusiness consultancy Safras & Market published on Friday.

An estimated 18.9 million tonnes of the future harvest were sold in advance, the consultancy said, citing attractive prices as the reason behind the deals.

Safras based the projection on the assumption that Brazilian farmers will harvest, in 2022, the same as in the current season.

The harvests set Brazil’s total production at 134 million tons in the current season.

“Pre-sales for the 2021/2022 harvest are well advanced due to good prices,” Safras said. Brazil is the world’s largest producer and exporter of soybeans and sells most of its production to China.

Relative to this year’s soybeans, which farmers are still harvesting in some states because the rains delayed work, Safras estimates that around 90 million tonnes have already been traded.

(By Ana Mano; Edited in Spanish by Juana Casas)