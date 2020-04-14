RIO DE JANEIRO, Apr 13 (.) – The possibility of Brazilian soccer resuming in May is more of a hope than a real expectation, the secretary general of the local federation (CBF) said on Monday.

Brazilian soccer was suspended last month due to the spread of the new coronavirus, and Walter Feldman told . that a rapid resumption of activity is unlikely.

“There is hope,” Feldman said in a phone conversation from his home in Rio. “Is it possible in May? I would say it is a hope, but we cannot say that it is an expectation.”

Feldman said the CBF has not yet considered removing Brasileirao from the calendar, which was due to start in early May and end in December.

“We do not believe that we can return to action until the health authorities advise it,” said the leader. “His voice is decisive in any decision.”

Brazil had reported a total of 23,430 cases and 1,328 deaths from COVID-19 as of Monday, although a study published the same day suggested that the South American nation likely has 12 times more cases than the government has reported.

(Report by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; written by Andrew Downie; Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)