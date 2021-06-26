Brazilian soccer team to launch fan tokens and NFT in association with Bitci

The Brazilian Soccer Confederation (CBF) partnered with Bitci Technology to produce fan tokens and NFTs for the Brazilian men’s and women’s soccer teams.

According to an announcement published on Friday, June 25, Bitci, a FinTech specialized in the blockchain business for sports institutions, is the newest partner of the Brazilian soccer team.

“The most popular and successful national team on the planet. The king of soccer, Brazil chooses Bitci! @CBF_Futebol We are pleased to announce that we are the Official Fan Token and the NFT Partner of the Brazilian National Team! “

Bitci will be in charge of developing exclusive fan tokens, both for the men’s and women’s teams. In addition, the company will produce non-fungible tokens (NFTs) related to both teams.

The Turkey-based company currently has business with various sports institutions, such as the Real Betis (Spain) and Wolverhampton (England) soccer teams, as well as the Formula 1 McLaren team.

In May of this year, Bitci produced the first fan token of a football team, By establishing a partnership with the Royal Spanish Football Federation.

Benefits for CBF fans

The commercial director of CBF, Lorenzo Perales, celebrated the partnership between the two institutions and stated that fans of the Brazilian team around the world will be able to benefit from the new fan tokens:

“Together with Bitci we have the ability to improve interaction with fans of the national team anywhere in the world. It is a very important step in our process of digitization and internationalization of the brand ”.

Perales also highlights that, with the assets, the CBF will be able to maintain its commitment to football fans throughout the year, providing “experiences, content and benefits” for token holders.

However, the asset’s release date, its respective price, and the appeal it will bring to fans has yet to be revealed.

National teams take advantage of international tournaments to join the crypto space

The sports industry has increasingly explored alternatives within blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies, increasingly highlighting companies such as Bitci and Chiliz (CHZ) through alliances with world-renowned sports brands.

With the success that clubs and leagues have achieved with these agreements, Major soccer teams are taking advantage of the current period of continental soccer competitions to produce their unique fan tokens and NFTs.

Only in this month of June, the teams of France and Germany announced their joining the Sorare NFT platform, while the Portugal team closed agreements with Chiliz to issue exclusive fan tokens.

Previously, Argentina’s team was the first in the American continent to announce the launch of its fan token. Now, Brazil joins the list of great world soccer teams that explore alternatives in this market.

