Soccer legend Daniel Alves joined the avalanche of people congratulating His Highness Shaikh Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the founder of the fastest growing promotion in the world BRAVE Combat Federation, for the success of BRAVE CF 50.

At the beginning of the month, the organization officially became the first mixed martial arts promotion to visit 21 countries on 5 continents during its first 50 events.

Dani alves He is widely recognized as one of the greatest right-backs of all time and is the winningest player in soccer history.

He has won 41 trophies in his more than 10-year career and has played for some of the biggest clubs in European football.

Alves is best known for his contributions to a legendary Barcelona team in the early last decade and has also represented the Brazilian Selection on several occasions.

In a video message, Alves congratulated SS Shaikh Khaled for leading the fastest growing advocacy in the world and sent an important message about sport and the importance it has in the lives of people globally.

“Those of us who play sports firmly believe that it transforms people’s lives, that it gives hope to these people’s lives and not only when people invest in sports, but also when they put their soul into it“, He says Alves.

“I think that is the difference of BRAVE CF, His Highness put his soul in this sport and that is why he can reach so many people. So congratulations, we are together », added the Brazilian.

BRAVE CF has been transparent about its mission to change the lives of athletes and reshape the landscape of women’s sport MMA since its creation in 2016.

It has provided opportunities for wrestlers, establishing national sports development programs and making each event a national project for the host country for government officials to participate in supporting athletes.

The vision of SS Shaikh khaled has received recognition from the best athletes around the world and Daniel alves now joins people like Conor mcgregor to highlight the contributions of the BRAVE Combat Federation to combat sports around the world.