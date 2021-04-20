Brazilian singer Roberto Carlos celebrates eight decades of life – El Sol de México

Brazil has two kings that it proclaims loudly and to whom it equally surrenders in admiration. One of them is Pelé, the soccer star, and the other Roberto Carlos, the romantic and compulsive musical icon who at 80 years of age continues to captivate audiences in Latin America and the world.

A biography that recounts in detail and without sensational tone the life of the singer from his childhood, through his dramas, triumphs, mysteries and obsessions, came to light yesterday, the same day that the octogenarian artist commemorated his anniversary.

Recognized around the world for hits such as El cacharrito, Un gato en la sombra, Concave y convex, Amada lover and Yo only want, the multiple-time Grammy winner has had a life of luxury and happiness, but also of obstacles and deep sadness. .

The amputation of part of a leg when he was barely six years old, the death of his three wives, the blindness of one of his sons, his “panic” of old age and an obsessive compulsive disorder, for which he only wears white and blue. , and that led him to veto several of his songs from his repertoires, are some examples.

Written by the Brazilian journalist Jotabé Medeiros, who accompanied the artist’s career for 35 years, the biography called Por isso Essa Voz Tamanha (That’s why this giant voice) was launched by the publishing house Still, at the risk of being vetoed by justice, as It has already happened with the first work that told the singer’s life.

In 2007, at the artist’s request, the court ordered all copies of the biography Roberto Carlos in details, written by the Brazilian historian Paulo César de Araujo, to be removed from circulation.

“That work was the only one that inaugurated the historiography around him, because there are many books that deal with aspects of his career, but the only one that dealt with his entire life was that book,” Medeiros explained in a telephone interview.

The journalist added that if someone else wanted to write a book of that style, they would have to go through the entire artist’s journey again. As he had been following his career since 1986 and had been an eyewitness to various events – something that gave him “a certain advantage” – he decided to set out to meet that challenge.

“For the issues of the past I had to do an investigation in which I went back, to the roots, to tell how it was that Roberto became what he is. That is something that until now not even the Brazilians have managed to explain well,” he said. .

Medeiros assures that he “does not write” authorized biographies, but as a good reporter he asked for the artist’s concept on some “controversial” subjects, before the book was published. Whether he read it or not is still a “mystery”.

In the book, the journalist immerses himself in Roberto Carlos’ musical training since his childhood in Cachoeiro de Itapemirim, a municipality in the state of Espíritu Santo, where he was born on April 19, 1941, going through his explosion as a rock star Brazilian in the 60s, until he became the ‘king of romantic song’ a decade later.