Brazilian Senator Says Social Media Firms Should Be Investigated For Role In Pandemic

By Ricardo Brito

BRASILIA, Jun 22 (.) – The chairman of a Brazilian Senate commission investigating the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic said on Tuesday that they could investigate social media companies, raising questions about the responsibility that companies have due to the misinformation published on their platforms.

Last week, the vice chairman of the Senate commission, Ranfolfe Rodrigues, asked that representatives from Google, Facebook and Twitter testify before the investigative panel, known as the CPI. The requests have yet to be approved by other lawmakers on the commission.

On Tuesday, the president of the CPI, Senator Omar Azis, said that while the representatives would testify as witnesses on alleged crimes perpetrated through the internet, the companies could eventually be investigated themselves.

“Prescribing drugs through YouTube, Instagram, Twitter is a crime,” Aziz said during the Senate proceedings.

“They are being summoned as witnesses but, yes, they could be investigated if the commission decides. So it would be good if they came here and adequately explained what kind of platforms allow – for a disease so difficult and painful for Brazil – (…) drugs that have no scientific basis, “he added.

A representative for Twitter Inc declined to comment on Aziz’s remarks, but said the company had launched initiatives to “protect the conversation about the pandemic,” such as promoting links to credible information about COVID-19.

Instagram owner Facebook Inc and YouTube owner Google did not respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.

Brazil is one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic, with more than 500,000 deaths, only surpassed by the United States.

President Jair Bolsonaro has pushed for poorly-based treatments like hydroxychloroquine and invermectin, sometimes as an alternative to proven methods like social distancing and vaccines.

Read more

Millions of Brazilians have turned to social media in search of unproven and sometimes eccentric ways to prevent and treat COVID-19.

The CPI does not have the power to hold anyone criminally responsible, but it can transmit its findings to law enforcement.

(Report by Ricardo Brito; additional report by Eduardo Simões in Sao Paulo; written by Gram Slattery; edited in Spanish by Lucila Sigal)