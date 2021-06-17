Brazilian Senate approves the project to privatize the electricity company Eletrobras

BRASILIA, Jun 17 (.) – Brazil’s Senate approved the basic text of a bill on Thursday allowing the privatization of state-controlled energy giant Eletrobras, but the measure must go back to the lower house for final ratification. due to changes made by senators.

The legislation would privatize the largest electricity company in Latin America, formally known as Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, through the IPO of the shares whereby the State would cede control, diluting its current 61% stake.

(Report by Maria Carolina Marcello, Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)