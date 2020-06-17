The measure allows reductions in the workday from 25 percent to 70 percent, with proportional cuts in the worker’s salary.

The Brazilian Senate approved this Tuesday, with 75 votes in favor and none against, the bill that allows temporary suspension and reduction of working hours, as well as wages while the health crisis caused by Covid-19 lasts.

The text, considered fundamental by the Government of Brazil to be able to face the economic crisis derived from the pandemic, will pass into the hands of the president, Jair Bolsonaro, for you to sign in the next few days.

The goal is to extend it until the end of the year, when the Brazilian authorities hope that the coronavirus health emergency has ended. The Ministry of Economy foresees a saving of 10 thousand 693 million reais (45 thousand 605 million pesos).

The measure allows reductions in the workday from 25 percent to 70 percent, with proportional cuts in the worker’s salary, even being able to suspend the contract for two months, with compensation measures such as full payment of unemployment.

The original text allows the suspension of labor contracts for 60 days and 90 days for reductions in working hours. The Government, for its part, endorses the extension of the momentary cessation of labor relations for two more months, but must therefore approve the final document as soon as possible, since some business sectors started in April, so the term expires now in July.

Regarding the situation of the pandemic in Brazil, the Ministry of Health reported 1,282 new deaths caused by Covid-19, so there are already 45,241 people killed by the pandemic in the South American country. Health authorities have also registered a total of 923 thousand 189 cases, after the last 34 thousand 918 this Tuesday.

Europa Press