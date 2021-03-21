Brazilian regulator fines Apple $ 2 million for not including iPhone 12 chargers

The Brazilian state of São Paulo consumer protection agency has fined Apple $ 2 million for not including chargers in the iPhone 12 boxes, according to 9to5 Mac. Procon-SP says Apple engaged in “misleading advertising, selling a device without the charger and unfair terms. “

Apple announced in October that the iPhone 12 and would not come with chargers or headphones in their boxes, citing environmental concerns. By including just a USB-C to Lightning cable with the iPhone 12 and other new models, Apple said it could reduce raw materials for each iPhone it sells, in addition to reducing the size of phone cases. Critics suggested the change had more to do with allowing Apple to cut shipping costs, and environmental experts said the impact on the environment would likely be minimal.

Procon said it asked Apple if the company would lower the price of the iPhone 12 since there were no chargers included, and did not receive a response. The agency also accused the company of not helping customers who had “problems with some features” on their iPhones after the updates. A spokesman for the agency said Apple “must respect these laws and these institutions.”

The fine doesn’t appear to be particularly concerning for Apple, which had $ 111.4 billion in revenue in the first quarter of 2021 (that total includes Christmas sales of the 2020 iPhone 12 models).

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday from The Verge.

