Brazilian regulator Anvisa concludes certification of four companies producing vaccines for COVID-19

SAO PAULO, Mar 30 (Reuters) – Brazilian regulator Anvisa said on Tuesday it had completed the certification process for four companies involved in the production of COVID-19 vaccines before their possible distribution in the country.

Three of the certified units belong to the Johnson & Johnson group, and the remainder is part of Brazilian drug maker União Química, which has an agreement to locally produce the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, according to the Anvisa statement.

(Report by Eduardo Simões. Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)