Brazilian refrigerator Marfrig buys BRF shares: source

By Tatiana Bautzer and Ana Mano

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian beef producer Marfrig Global Foods SA is buying shares in BRF SA, the world’s largest poultry exporter, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday, just two years later. that acquisition talks failed.

Valor Econômico newspaper also reported that Marfrig was buying shares in the market after a spectacular 22% rise in three days from BRF, which also produces pork and frozen meals.

Financial news website Brazil Journal reported that Marfrig had already acquired a 4.9% stake in BRF and was buying more shares owned by the Previ pension fund.

Marfrig and BRF sell complementary protein portfolios: beef for the former, and poultry and pork for the latter. Most of Marfrig’s revenue comes from the United States, while BRF sells most of its volume in Brazil.

The companies had discussed a possible takeover two years ago, but broke off talks in July 2019.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is advising Marfrig on the acquisitions, added the source, who requested anonymity because the discussions are private.

BRF shares accelerated their rise on the news, gaining more than 16% on Friday afternoon in Sao Paulo. Marfrig shares fell about 3%.

BRF said it had not received any official communication regarding the purchase of its shares by Marfrig, which did not immediately comment on the matter.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Ana Mano; additional reporting by Carolina Mandl; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)