Brazilian real shoots up due to change in operator strategy

(Bloomberg) – Local investors in Brazil are undoing one of the most popular deals in recent years and this may further fuel the recent rally in the real.

Fund managers are cutting long-standing bets against the Brazilian currency as they dismantle what has been a popular operation among locals since 2019, when interest rates began to fall: buying shares, receiving rates, and cutting the real. as a cover. Combined trading, which benefits from falling borrowing costs, became so popular that the “Brazil kit” was coined.

Now, as the central bank moves through one of the developing world’s first tightening cycles, trade is becoming less attractive. The higher rates are attracting investors looking for returns, adding to a rebound fueled by Brazil’s export boom as commodity prices rise.

“The better performance of Brazilian assets has been driven mainly by local investors,” said Ilya Gofshteyn, a strategist at Standard Chartered in New York.

The dismantling of the Brazil kit is clear in the derivatives market. Since late March, when the central bank began raising rates, domestic funds reduced their short position in the real by $ 3.8 billion to around $ 8.7 billion, according to local stock exchange B3. Added to the avalanche of greenbacks is that the country’s exports soared to a record in April. This moved the real from one of the worst performing currencies in the world this year to a winner last month, strengthening 8%.

Rate swaps were also hit by the dismantling of that popular trade. As investors closed receiving positions, which benefit from falling rates, the top of the curve rose despite the rise of the real. The central bank has raised interest rates twice this year, raising the benchmark by a total of 150 basis points so far, and the curve is discounting another 250 basis points higher through the end of 2021. If that happens, the The benchmark rate would rise from an all-time low of 2% to 6%.

The bullish positioning of equities is the only part of the combined trading that remains on track, as investors expect Brazilian companies to benefit from rising commodity prices.

The Brazilian forex market is primarily driven by derivatives and that is why this shift in positioning here is so important. The spot price of the real is derived from the most liquid forward contract traded on the local stock exchange, and that is also the preferred market for central bank interventions.

In late 2020, when the pandemic crisis appeared to be subsiding and local funds began to erase their long dollar positions, the real tested the key 5 per dollar area, which is about 6% stronger than the current level. This means that there is scope for the currency to continue to strengthen, especially if foreigners join locals and start modifying their $ 30 billion positions through derivatives. But for that to happen, Brazil probably needs to assure investors that it will get fiscal accounts back on track.

The main local risk for the dismantling of the Brazil kit is a central bank that is less restrictive than the markets expect. The minutes of the last meeting raised an alert, while officials made it clear that they still consider that a partial normalization of monetary policy is more appropriate than immediately increasing the Selic rate to its neutral level, around 5.5%. -6%.

“We expect the strong rebound in the real to continue, supported by the fact that the central bank maintains its rate of rises of 75 basis points,” Scotiabank strategist Qi Gao and economist Eduardo Suárez wrote in a note Thursday.

