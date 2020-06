SAO PAULO, Jun 23 (.) – The Brazilian real closed Tuesday higher over 2%, its best performance in two weeks, boosted by risk appetite in international markets after the release of some data better than expected.

* The local currency appreciated 2.26% at 5.1531 units per dollar.

* Meanwhile, the Bovespa stock index preliminarily closed up 0.69% to 95,992 points. (By José de Castro. Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)