Brazil’s ports continue to operate normally amid the isolations resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, the National Association of Cereal Exporters (Anec) said on Thursday, which continues to project record soybean shipments in April.

According to the organization, the ports are maintaining and reinforcing prevention programs to Covid-19 and prohibiting the disembarkation of crews, except in cases of emergency.

Even after the government of São Paulo extended the quarantine in the state until May 10, the Port of Santos – main of Brazil – continues with normalized operations, although a decrease in the workforce of dockers and watchmen can burden terminals and exporters , said to Anec.

“(Already) the ports in the North continue to experience difficulties in the transit of pilots due to the shortage of commercial flights, but there are no delays,” added the association.

The organization pointed out that 3.5 million tons of soybeans were shipped in the country last week (up to April 18), taking April’s accumulated to 8.1 million tons of oilseed.

Anec expects 6.2 million tons of soybeans to be shipped by the end of the month (between April 19 and 30), which would bring the April total to a record 14.3 million tons – a volume similar to projected at the end of last week.

