The former regional deputy Paulo Melo, former president of the Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro and one of the Brazilian politicians peppered by the Lava Jato operation to combat corruption, was arrested on Thursday accused of diverting public resources destined to combat COVID-19 .

Melo, who until a few months ago was serving house arrest in one of the processes generated by Lava Jato, was arrested along with four other people as part of an operation to combat an organization accused of committing fraud to win public contracts for actions of combat the pandemic, reported the Public Ministry.

Among those arrested this Thursday is businessman Mario Peixoto, Melo’s majority partner in several companies that have benefited from public contracts in the state of Rio de Janeiro, allegedly irregularly.

The organization had been under investigation for several months for irregularities in different public tenders in the health area, but the judge responsible for Lava Jato in Rio de Janeiro, Marcelo Bretas, decided to anticipate the issuance of the arrest warrants for its members after verify that the group had contracts for actions against COVID-19 in its sights.

One of the Peixoto companies was awarded part of a tender for 850 million reais (about $ 144 million) last month to set up field hospitals in Rio de Janeiro to serve patients with COVID-19.

Another of his firms was benefited with a contract of 27.8 million reais (about 4.7 million dollars) for cleaning services, also within the framework of the measures to combat the pandemic.

“The criminal organization continued to be frank in its activity and collecting millionaire values ​​from the public chests of the Rio de Janeiro government, including in the health area, and there is fear that such contracts have been negotiated through obscure agreements between the members of the group. , especially Mario Peixoto, with public officials, ”the Public Ministry alleged in the petition that it made to the judge to order the arrests.

According to the Federal Police, which participated in the operation this Thursday, the Peixoto companies paid bribes to advisers to the State Court of Accounts, regional deputies and other public agents to benefit from outsourced service contracts for organs of the state of Rio de Janeiro. Janeiro.

ACCUSED OF TAKING ADVANTAGE OF THE SITUATION OF PANDEMIC

The Federal Police added that the same organization “took advantage of the situation of public calamity caused by the pandemic, which authorizes the Government to carry out contracts without bidding, to obtain millionaire contracts illegally.”

Likewise, it was verified, also through wiretaps authorized by the Justice between March and April of this year, that the members of the organization had been destroying possible evidence of their activities, according to the Federal Police.

Melo, accused of being an important leader of the organization, was one of the deputies punctuated by Lava Jato, the largest operation to combat corruption in the history of Brazil and who sent dozens of businessmen and politicians to prison, including former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The former deputy was incarcerated until March 20, serving a semi-open regime, which allowed him to get out of prison, but that day he was benefited with home imprisonment precisely to prevent him from catching COVID-19 in prison.

Rio de Janeiro, with more than 2,000 fatalities and 19,467 infected, is one of the states most affected by COVID-19 in Brazil.

Brazil registers more than 188,000 cases of the disease and at least 13,000 deaths.

.