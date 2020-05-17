The return of football in Germany, this Saturday, thrashed Borussia Dortmund 4-0 over Schalke, Haaland’s goal (always), but also had a Brazilian touch. And what a touch!

Élber is the Brazilian with the most goals in the history of the Bundesliga (.)

Photo: Lance!

Hertha Berlin’s Matheus Cunha scored a great goal in his team’s 3-0 victory over Hoffenheim. This was the 20-year-old striker’s third goal in just five games for the new club.

Before Hertha, Matheus had been defending the colors of Red Bull Leipzig, where last season he puffed the nets eight times, adding up to 39 matches. Created from the basic divisions of Coritiba, Cunha did not act professionally in Brazil – defended Sion, from Switzerland, in 2017/2018, before going to German football.Despite the good performance of the striker, the Brazilian with more goals currently in the Bundesliga is midfielder Philippe Coutinho. Bayern Munich’s shirt number 10 has netted eight times in 22 games this season. Paulinho, from Leverkusen, as well as Matheus, also has three.

In the history of the competition, however, the leaders are different. And with much more expressive numbers. Check out the top 10 Brazilian players with the most goals in the German Championship:

BRAZILIANS WITH MORE GOALS IN BUNDESLIGA’S HISTORY



1º – Élber – 94-2006 – 133 goals in 260 games

2nd – Kevin Kurany – 2001/2016 – 112 goals in 276 games

3rd – Aílton – 98/2008 – 106 goals in 2019 games

4th – Cocoa – 2001/2014 – 88 goals in 307 games

5th – Raffael – 2007/2020 – 83 goals in 288 games

6th – Marcelinho Paraíba – 2001/2008 – 77 goals in 205 games

7th – Paulo Sérgio – 93/2002 – 68 goals in 198 games

8th – Grafite – 2007/2011 – 59 goals in 107 games

9th – Diego – 2006/2014 – 56 goals in 161 games

10th – Ewerthon – 2001/2008 – 48 goals in 130 games

See too:

Editor of L! designs German classic on the return of the Bundesliga