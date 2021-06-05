Brazilian players are against the realization of the Copa América and will speak

This week Conmebol surprisingly announced that the America’s Cup 2021 It will be held in Brazil in the midst of the health crisis caused by the pandemic. Covid-19 has punished the South American giant and players are not shy about the situation.

Casemiro already gave hints of what could be to come. In the previous match against Ecuador for matchday 7 of the Qualifiers, the captain of Brazil did not go to the press conference in protest mode.

“The players have an opinion, contrary to the president, about playing the tournament. That is why our captain, Casemiro, is absent here today ”, declared Tite.

Brazil is about to reach 500 thousand deaths from the virus and footballers are against playing it due to the risk they will be exposed to. The exact opinion of the footballers will be released next week.

🗣️ “Everyone knows our position on the Copa América. Clearly impossible. There are hierarchies that we have to respect, but we want to express our opinion. They are all the players with Tite.” • Casemiro. They will speak after the duel against 🇵🇾pic.twitter.com / pvSfwX9USi – Raúl Zambrano Cabello (@ RaulZambrano7) June 5, 2021

“Everyone knows our position in the Cup. Clearly impossible. We want to express our opinion after the game against Paraguay. It’s not me, it’s not the players of Europe. They are all the players, with Tite. All together ”, declared Casemiro at the end of the match against Ecuador.

He knows that the decision does not depend on them, but they will say: “We cannot talk about it but they all know our position. There are hierarchies that we have to respect but we want to express our opinion ”.

Luis Suárez and Edinson Cavani had already expressed their concern about the tournament in the midst of the crisis throughout South America.

Read also: Results, positions and next games of the South American Qualifiers