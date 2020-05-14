The suspension of South American football championships due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus (covid-19) opened a gap for a specific scenario to expand amid this condition: electronic sport. The South American Football Confederation (Conmebol), to compensate for the lack of its largest continental competition, has been transmitting virtual confrontations, between players from teams participating in the tournament, in a campaign called #LibertadoresAtHome.

For this, the confederation hired the services of Global Fut Club, one of the main Brazilian platforms for virtual football broadcasts. In an interview with state, Eric Caldana, founder of Global, explained his company’s partnership with Conmebol and revealed, first hand, what the next steps of South American e-football will be.

“Today we have a partnership with Conmebol, but we do not use the name of Global in the transmissions. This partnership started because of the pandemic. Conmebol started planning confrontations between players from real teams, nothing official, just friendly. As we are in. from the virtual football broadcast industry, they contacted us so that we could carry out the broadcast, however, in an unofficial way. We are trying, little by little, to close a partnership “, explained Caldana.

There are currently only two virtual football game franchises on the market, FIFA and PES. Both are competitors and try to close exclusive partnerships with national and continental confederations, to include, in their games, the most renowned championships.

PES, developed by Konami, for example, has a partnership with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), which guarantees the exclusivity of integrating the championships under the tutelage of the confederation in its game, such as the Brazilian Championship. In turn, FIFA, developed by Eletronic Arts (EA), has the exclusivity of including Libertadores in its game, due to a partnership signed with Conmebol.

As there is nothing concrete, Caldana explains that no invitation was sent to Brazilian and other South American clubs, but that would not be a problem, since the brand has partnerships with several national federations across the continent and just awaits confirmation from Conmebol to contact them.

“There are still no invitations to the clubs, since the partnership has not been signed. We have official teams in Brazil and other countries in South America. As soon as Conmebol approves, we will go after the clubs to organize the tournament. do e-Libertadores and e-Sul-Americana, since we have partnerships with federations in other countries “, he explained.

The businessman stated that he intends to expand these partnerships and that he talks with the São Paulo Football Federation (FPF). “These are things that are happening because of the pandemic, but at the same time, it is a different look from the federations, which are seeing the electronic sports scene as a promising medium.”

At the moment, in addition to the e-Libertadores, in which São Paulo and Palmeiras have already faced each other through Kelvin Mateus and Arthur Balan, respectively, there is the American Cup, a kind of preview of the virtual Copa America with Brazil, the United States, Argentina and Chile . The Brazilian team, by the way, has reached the final stage of the competition against the Chilean team. Caldana guarantees the future championships will happen.

“Libertadores is on our schedule. The American Cup, which is a heater for Copa América, is already happening every Sunday and will become the virtual Copa America, with 16 selections. Gradually, we are showing our work for Conmebol and, at first, they are enjoying it “, he concluded.

What is the Pro Clubs Format?

It is an online multiplayer mode, 11v11, from FIFA. Players share the pitch with their teammates, each in a respective role. Each player in a particular role. There are 11 psychological and, therefore, it is much more complex than the conventional mode, 1v1, since it is necessary to respect the positions, just like in a real game.

