Brazilian pharmaceutical company produces the first batch of Russian COVID-19 vaccine

By Leonardo Benassatto

GUARULHOS, Brazil (Reuters) – Brazilian pharmaceutical company União Quimica has completed production of its first batch of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine with active ingredients and technology supplied by Russia, the company said on Thursday.

The vaccine will be exported to neighboring South American countries, as Brazil has yet to approve the Russian injection for home use.

The Gamaleya Institute in Moscow, which developed the vaccine, said it had taken care of quality control of the vaccine ingredients, which were placed in vials and packed for shipment, a process known as fill and finish, at the plant União Química in Guarulhos, on the outskirts of the city of São Paulo.

The plant’s first batch of 100,000 doses was packaged in boxes labeled in Spanish, although the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has not yet decided which countries will receive them, the executives said.

The approval of the vaccine by Brazil’s National Sanitary Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) was delayed after the regulator drew attention to some missing documents and test data that were requested from the RDIF, which markets the injection.

RDIF said it has signed production contracts for Sputnik V with 20 manufacturing plants in India, Argentina, South Korea, China, Italy, Serbia, Egypt, Turkey, Belarus and Kazakhstan.

So far, the vaccine has already been produced in Russia, Serbia, Turkey, Egypt and Argentina, where Richmond Laboratories produced the first test batch on April 20, RDIF said.

(Reporting by Leonardo Benassatto and Anthony Boadle; Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)