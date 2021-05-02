Brazilian Petrobras opens bidding process to divest two gas pipelines

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazil’s state-owned Petrobras has started the bidding process to sell its stake in the TSB and TBG gas pipeline units, which connect Brazil with Bolivia, said a document submitted to the local regulator.

During this period, which normally lasts for several weeks, interested parties must bid on the assets.

Petrobras controls 51% of TBG, formally known as Transportadora Brasileira Gasoduto Bolivia-Brasil, and 25% of TSB, known as Transportadora Sulbrasileira de Gas.

TBG operates a natural gas transportation network in the south and west of Brazil. The Brazil-Bolivia gas pipeline covers 2,593 kilometers, with a capacity of up to 30 million cubic meters of gas.

