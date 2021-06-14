‘Brazilian people are super excited’

Lucas “Mineiro” Martins is not only one of the most successful Brazilian mixed martial artists but he is also one of the most distinguished members of the inner circle, having under his tutelage some of the most coveted celebrities in the South American country.

One of these personalities, Brazilian soap opera superstar Caio Castro, followed Lucas to Belarus, to be part of his entourage in the then-canceled main event against Marcel Grabinski.

Despite the unfortunate events surrounding Mineiro’s fight, BRAVE CF left a huge impression on Castro, as he himself claimed.

“Not that I was surprised by how big the event is, I knew it. But regardless, when I actually came and experienced it, I saw it myself, it was crazy. I feel part of it. I’m here with Lucas, we are living it, day by day, we have all these strong feelings spinning around, it really runs through your blood, “said Castro in a backstage interview at the Falcon Center in Minsk.

“I can speak for myself, even in my acting career we were and are always looking for opportunities,” Castro continued.

“And for the fighters, having big events like that, with great fighters on the roster, gives the athletes in Brazil the opportunity to show their talent, an aspiration of where they want to be. I can tell you, at least from the perspective of Brazil, that the Brazilians are super excited, “he added.

BRAVE CF 51 took place on June 4 in Minsk, Belarus. Following the last-minute cancellation of Lucas Martins vs Marcel Grabinski, after the German fighter’s participation was vetoed by the medical team, the night was led by local hero Denis Maher’s knockout victory over undefeated Rinat Sagyntay in the second round.