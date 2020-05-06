Brazilian startup Festalab announces that it has received a round of investments of R $ 7.5 million (US $ 1.5 million), led by the funds Canary, Atlantico and Big Bets. Founded in 2017, the company seeks to be a hub of products and services for those who want to host a party – be it a child’s birthday, a baby shower or a corporate event.

In addition to the funds, some names from the Brazilian startup ecosystem, such as individuals, participated in the round – among them are Renato Freitas, co-founder of 99, Bruno Nardon, former executive president of Rappi in Brazil, and André Narciso, executive president of edtech I wantEducation. The funds will be used to expand the company, which reached the end of 2019 with 200 thousand customers per month, having performed 120 thousand weddings in the year.

“We created a solution so that whoever organizes an event, be it a children’s party or baby shower, can do everything over the internet, with an invitation and presence confirmation”, explains founder Erik Santana, who created the company after having difficulties to organize son’s birthday in 2017.

With the coronavirus pandemic, however, the startup’s revenue dropped about 80%, says the entrepreneur, once people started to deselect their parties and gatherings. To continue standing, the company created a virtual event service, in partnership with the videoconferencing platform Whereby – thus, it is possible to organize gatherings in the same way as before, including invitations and attendance list. According to Santana, more than 4,600 events were created by users this April.

The company also organized services such as a baby shower gift list. “We are not making money from this, but even in social isolation people celebrate events and we need to be close to the user”, says Santana. He says, however, that he did not turn his attention only to the time of the coronavirus. “We need to be prepared for when the market returns, so the team is divided.”

