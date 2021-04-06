Brazilian National Team: “Tite” was vaccinated against Covid-19

Adenor Leonardo Bacchi, better known as’Tite‘, who is the technical director of the Brazil’s selection, received this Monday, April 5, the vaccine against Coronavirus, in the city of Rio de Janeiro, facing the activity that comes to the Canarinha in summer.

“Science and medicine are fundamental for our life and our future. Vaccine yes!”, Said the Canarinha coach in statements to the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

Tite, 59, was administered the drug in his capacity as a physical education professional, according to the priority criteria established by the Mayor’s Office of Rio de Janeiro, one of the Brazilian cities hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The coach received the first dose from a vehicle, at the vaccination post set up in the Rio Olímpico Park, in the Barra da Tijuca neighborhood, west of the Rio de Janeiro capital.

“It is a feeling that mixes the relief of receiving the first dose and being closer to immunization, and the hope that vaccination will reach everyone as quickly as possible and progress throughout the world,” said Tite, whom predictably They will apply the second vial on May 3.

Tite’s work at the head of the five-time world champion has been interrupted due to the worsening of the health crisis in Brazil, where covid-19 already leaves more than 13 million infections and 331,000 deaths.

O technician Tite received the first dose of vaccination against Covid-19. Boa, commander! ⚽️ Ele ainda mandou o recado depois: “A science and medicine is fundamental for our life and our future. Vacina sim!” pic.twitter.com/KIHurSxvPj – CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) April 5, 2021

The country, second with the most infected and deceased by the disease, after the United States, is currently experiencing the worst moment of the pandemic with its public health system on the brink of collapse, coupled with the lack of essential medicines for seriously ill patients in some regions.

In addition, the situation could get even worse in the coming weeks due to the circulation of variants of the coronavirus associated with a greater power of infection, including one that emerged in the state of Amazonas, known as P.1.

