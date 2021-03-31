Brazilian National Team: Ronaldo Nazario apologizes for his 2002 Korea-Japan look

Former footballer Ronaldo Nazario of the Brazil’s selection, talked about his extravagant haircut used in the World Cup in Korea-Japan 2002, apologizing for assuring that it was a horrible look.

Also read: Yanet García shows off her great rear with daring photography in a red bodysuit

It was horrible! I apologize to all the mothers who saw their children get the same haircut “, were the words of Ronaldo Nazario about his haircut.

The South American forward nicknamed the “Phenomenon” for his qualities in football, not only assured that his haircut was horrible in that World Cup, but also apologized to the mothers of the young people who copied his look.

Read: Mexican National Team: Carlos Salcido recommends reinforcing El Tri with an Olympic champion

REPENT THE LOOK L️ Ronaldo Nazario remembered with shame the famous haircut he used for the final of the World Cup in Korea / Japan in 2002 pic.twitter.com/7K1c7yTGCm – La Octava Sports (@laoctavasports) March 30, 2021

Ronaldo Nazario was one of the first surrealists to implement certain fashions within the sport, including his outrageous haircuts, hanging out with famous models, and his after-game party nights.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content