RÍO DE JANEIRO (AP) – Brazilian Justice Minister Sergio Moro, known for his anti-corruption crusades, submitted his resignation after President Jair Bolsonaro decided to appoint a new head of the federal police amid the coronavirus pandemic, the official himself announced Friday at a press conference.

Federal Police Chief Mauricio Valeixo collaborated closely with Moro in the great Lava Jato investigation until the end of 2018. He sent former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the CEO of the large construction company Odebrecht, and dozens to jail. of politicians and businessmen throughout Latin America.

Moro told reporters on Thursday that he had warned Bolsonaro that dismissing the police chief without cause was an act of political interference, but the president decided to proceed, without consulting him. He added that he took the act as a sign that his presence at the post was no longer desired.

“You could change the CEO as long as there was a consistent cause. There was no coherent cause, “said Moro. “Political interference that could create undue relationships between the CEO or superintendents and the President is something I cannot agree with.”

Lately, Bolsonaro had asked Moro to reopen the borders with Paraguay and Uruguay during the pandemic, as the Brazilian president has repeatedly said he wants economic activity to resume, but Moro disagreed.

The judge, who many Brazilians consider a champion against corruption and others a fanatical anti-leftist, played a crucial role in the process that culminated in the impeachment trial of President Dilma Rousseff in 2016. Several investigations of the Lava Jato in the southern city of Curitiba implicated politicians linked to that government. Moro resigned from the court in 2018 when Bolsonaro invited him to join his government.

Bolsonaro, elected on a platform of restoration of law and order, said in November that he would not have reached the presidency if Moro had not “fulfilled his mission” as a judge.

His government has jumped from crisis to crisis, with attacks on the press, his disdain for the huge fires in the Amazon and his confrontations with foreign rulers. Lately, he caused outrage by claiming that the coronavirus is a “flu” and mocking the experts’ recommendation to impose quarantines. Last week, he fired his health minister for supporting the measures taken by most of the governors.

At all times, Moro’s presence in the cabinet helped solidify the government’s base of support and the appearance that he respected the rule of law. Moro questioned that appearance on Friday, stating that it was false, as the government said, that Valeixo had submitted his resignation.

“The president expressly told me more than once that he wanted someone with whom he has personal contact, someone he can call, from whom he can obtain information, intelligence reports, whether he is a director or superintendent,” Moro said. “It is not the function of the federal police to provide that information. Investigations must be preserved. “

The former judge was Bolsonaro’s best known and most popular minister, with approval rates well above those of the president. Many times he was mentioned as a candidate for a higher function, as a Supreme Court judge, vice president or even president, but since his appointment in January 2019 he has had clashes with Bolsonaro and with politicians in Brasilia.

His anti-crime bills, which he considered the cornerstone of his work, were largely mitigated by Congress.

His reputation was also damaged when online news outlet The Intercept Brazil published a series of reports based on leaked conversations, according to which he had unduly interfered in several Lava Jato investigations, including the one involving Lula da Silva. Moro has always denied the veracity of the leaks.