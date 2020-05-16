Notimex.- Brazilian Health Minister Nelson Teich announced this Friday his resignation less than a month after his appointment, in the face of the president’s refusal from Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, from adopt quarantine and social distancing measures at the national level.

Teich reported online on his resignation, however, did not specify the reasons for his decision. He reported that during the day he will give a press conference.

According to local media Folha de Sao Paulo, Bolsonaro put pressure on Teich to increase the use of chloroquine in the care of patients with mild symptoms of coronavirus. However, studies carried out in the international context reveal that this medicine It does not benefit the treatment in these cases and involves cardiac risks.

Currently, chloroquine and hydroxychloriquine are only used in Brazil to treat critical cases of Covid-19 that require hospitalization. Doctors who use these medications even have protocol verify electrocardiogram of the patient before supplying it.

Last month, President Bolsonaro fired the now former minister, Luis Henrique Mandetta, who had faced the agent for the same cause. Since the beginning of the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) in Brazil, the Executive has refused to recognize the pandemic as an emergency requiring extraordinary containment measures.

Since weeks ago, Bolsonaro has been in conflict with both his cabinet officials and with governors and mayors of the localities of Brazil, due to differences regarding the best strategy to contain the pandemic. While locally, Brazil asks for help in the crisis, the federal government encourages to leave home and continue with daily activities.

Brazil is the country most affected in Latin America by the coronavirus pandemic. Until this Friday it has confirmed 206,507 infections, 14,131 deaths and 79,479 people registered.

Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil. Photo: Notimex.

