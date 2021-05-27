Brazilian migrant wins the lottery twice in less than 20 days and Italian authorities investigate him

For the investigators of the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Verona, a city in northern Italy, the Brazilian André * is the protagonist of an event whose probability of occurring is “close to zero”. Also accustomed to fantastic stories, the Italians decided to investigate it.

40-year-old immigrant who has been in Italy for 3 years, until February he made a living in construction, working as a bricklayer.

But that month André’s luck took a turn. In 20 days he became a millionaire by winning the lottery not once, but twice.

On February 4, he scratched a ballot for a popular Italian lottery, known as gratta e vinci (scratch card), which he bought at a tobacconist in Modena, northern Italy, and took 1 million euros ($1,two millions of dollars).

20 days later, in the small municipality of Garda, near Verona, he bought another scratchcard ticket and took another 2 million euros ($2.4 millions).

The suspicions

The Brazilian’s fate immediately caught the attention of the authorities.

The suspicion that it was a fraud was reinforced, according to the Corriere della Sera newspaper, when André went to the bank to collect the second prize.

There, he allegedly warned that he would soon have to return to receive a third prize, this one of 5 million euros ($ 6 million).

The Verona Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation and those responsible received an alert from the Financial Guard, an institution that investigates financial crimes in Italy, that André had asked the Italian bank for a transfer of 800,000 euros ($ 975,000) —the total amount of the first prize, less taxes— to a Brazilian account.

He also made a transfer of 80,000 euros ($ 97,500) to someone known in Italy as an “act of donation.”

The Brazilian’s account was blocked by suspicion of money laundering. According to the Public Ministry, the money would come from the “crime of abusive access to the lottery’s computer system and the consequent disclosure of the secret.”

In the decision that blocked the Brazilian’s bank account, Judge Giuliana Franciosi highlighted the improbability of winning two “next” prizes, with a difference of 20 days.

André was suspected of being part of a group that is under investigation.

The Corriere della Sera, the Milan daily that reported on the case, said in a report allegedly based on information from the investigators that the suspicion is that André actually “knew where the winning tickets were sold.”

“Italy always questions everything, especially in a case like this,” the Brazilian’s lawyer, Giovanni Chincarini, told BBC News Brazil.

A lucky man

After almost two months, the Verona Prosecutor’s Office finally concluded that there was no fraud: André was really a very lucky man.

The transfer to the account in Brazil, justified the new millionaire, was intended for members of his family. The 80,000 euros, he said, were for a very dear person.

The third prize of 5 million euros, which the Brazilian warned the bank would soon win, It was just a joke”.

According to Chincarini, André’s professional activity explains why he bought the tickets in different cities: since he travels frequently for work, he bought the tickets wherever he went.

“As this investigation was already open, they thought he was linked to the group, but all suspicions have already been resolved,” said the lawyer, who is now waiting for the case to be closed, which had not yet officially happened until Tuesday, May 25. , according to the Court of Verona.

André does not want to appear in public and did not want to give an interview. He is still waiting for the award to be presented to him. Of the total € 3 million won on the two scratch cards, you will receive around € 2.5 million ($ 3 million) after tax deduction.

* The name of the lottery winner was altered to preserve his identity.

