Brazilian meat packers migrate to wheat as an alternative due to rising corn prices

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, Apr 23 (Reuters) – Large Brazilian meat packers are turning to wheat to avoid rising costs from higher prices for corn, the main ingredient for feeding livestock, the ABPA meat lobby said.

Francisco Turra, chairman of ABPA’s advisory body, told Reuters on Friday that demand from meat processors is driving the idea of ​​planting more wheat in Rio Grande do Sul. Wheat can substitute 100% of corn as food for farmers. pigs and poultry noted.

Citing data from the Rio Grande do Sul agriculture federation, Turra said that the area to be planted with wheat and other winter crops in 2021 from May could go from 1 million hectares to 1.4 million hectares in that state.

“JBS and BRF have already announced that they will buy winter crops like wheat and barley to use as livestock feed,” Turra said. “Deals have been made in the futures market.”

JBS and BRF did not respond to a request for comment.

U.S. corn futures rose this week to their highest level in nearly eight years driven by concerns about dry conditions holding back grain yields in Brazil and cold weather slowing germination of the 2021 U.S. crop. .

High prices and delays in Brazil’s second corn harvest have put pressure on meat packers’ margins, prompting some companies to turn to Paraguay and Argentina for supplies.

This week, the government waived import duties on soybeans and corn from nations outside the Mercosur trading bloc, meaning Brazil could import corn from nations like the United States and Ukraine.

