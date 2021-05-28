Brazilian market values: Gabigol returns to the top, Kayky jump

Complete upgrade

Transfermarkt has carried out a complete update of the market values ​​of the Brazilian Series A Championship, the Brasileirão, before the start of the championship this weekend. At the top is Gabriel Barbosa from Flamengo, who once again demonstrated his scoring quality both in the regional championship and in the previous round of the Copa Libertadores (6 goals in 6 games). The 24-year-old Brazilian international was the top scorer last season and now sees his market value rise from € 20 million to € 26 million.

The ranking of the most valuable players in Brasileirão is dominated by Flamengo. The midfielder Gerson (24), who is on the radar of several teams in Europe as was the case of FC Barcelona a few weeks ago, is another professional of the current champion who is revalued: he rises 6 million and is now second in the league with 20 millions of euros.

The third place goes to the Uruguayan international Giorgian de Arrascaeta (26) who is also wanted by clubs from the Old Continent. The midfielder registers a plus of 3 million and goes to 18 million euros.

Gabigol, Gerson, Veron: the most valuable players of the Brasileirão

21. Ferreira (Grêmio) – € 7.5 M (+ € 6.75 M)

Data from 05/28/2021

20. Danilo (Palmeiras) – € 8 M (unchanged)

19. Éverton Ribeiro (Flamengo) – € 8 M (unchanged)

18. Igor Gomes (São Paulo) – € 8.5 M (unchanged)

17. Rony (Palmeiras) – € 9 M (+2)

16. Matías Zaracho (Atlético Mineiro) – € 9 M (-1)

15. Jean Pyerre (Grêmio) – € 9 M (unchanged)

14. Marcos Paulo (Fluminense) – € 9 M (unchanged)

13. Claudinho (RB Bragantino) – € 11 M (+2.5)

12. Dudu (Palmeiras) – € 12 M (unchanged)

11. Patrick de Paula (Palmeiras) – € 12 M (+5)

10. Kaio Jorge (Santos) – € 12 M (unchanged)

9. Pepê (Grêmio) – € 13 M (unchanged)

8. Pedro (Flamengo) – € 14 M (+2)

7. Gabriel Menino (Palmeiras) – € 14 M (unchanged)

6. Kayky (Fluminense) – € 14 M (+12)

5. Matheus Henrique (Grêmio) – € 15 M (unchanged)

4. Gabriel Veron (Palmeiras) – € 18 M (-7)

3. Arrascaeta (Flamengo) – € 18 M (+3)

2. Gerson (Flamengo) – € 20 M (+6)

1. Gabriel Barbosa (Flamengo) – € 26 M (+6)

On the other hand, the biggest loser from the update is Palmeiras winger Gabriel Veron. The 18-year-old talent seems to have stalled in recent months in which he didn’t count too much for his coach. Until now, he has not been able to meet the high expectations placed on him professionally. As a result, it is devalued from 25 to 18 million euros.

A completely different situation lives the new rising star of Brazilian soccer. Kayky, 17, will serve in Manchester City from next January and his transfer could amount to 26 million euros if the agreed variables are met. The market value of the offensive end of the Fluminense increases from 2 to 14 million euros.

Kaiky, Renan, Ângelo Gabriel and Giovani

Other promises that have attracted attention also make a significant jump in market value. The two central Kaiky (17, initial value 6 million) of Santos FC and Renan (19, new market value 7 million) of Palmeiras. Similarly, the youth talents Ângelo Gabriel (16, +6 to 7 million) from Santos and Giovani (17, initial value 5 million), from the Palmeiras quarry.

His teammate Patrick de Paula is already one of the most experienced players at 21 years old. Its value climbs from 7 to 12 million euros, while Ferreira, from Grêmio de Porto Alegre, sees its price multiply by ten and to stand at 7.5 million euros. The 23-year-old attacker assumed his role as leader of the southern Brazilian club, following in the footsteps of Pepê (24), Porto’s new signing.

