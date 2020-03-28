Brazilian justice In the first instance, it annulled this Friday the decree of President Jair Bolsonaro that excluded churches, religious churches and lottery houses from the quarantines imposed in some states to curb the coronavirus epidemic..

“Access to churches, religious temples and lotteries stimulates crowding and the circulation of people,” Judge Marcio Santoro Rocha of the Duque de Caxias court in the state of Rio de Janeiro wrote in his decision.

Bolsonaro’s decree was published on Thursday in the Official Journal of the Union, and He equated “religious activities of any kind” with pharmacies and supermarkets, essential to respond to the daily needs of the population.

The decision of this Friday, which responds to a demand from the Brazilian Prosecutor’s Office, is valid for the entire Brazilian territory and can be appealed in second instance.

The far-right president has been minimizing the severity of the pandemic for weeks, calling it a “flu”. In fact, on Thursday he assured that Brazilians “do not catch” coronavirus because they have particularly strong immune systems. To illustrate his argument, he used an unconventional example: he said that citizens they are able to “dive into a sewer, get out and nothing happens to them”.

According to Bolsonaro, quarantines can provoke social “chaos” with “supermarket looting” and represent a threat to “democratic normality”.

However, the governors of different states have imposed isolation measures. On Wednesday, 26 of the 27 governors of Brazil met virtually and sent a letter to the presidency requesting support. All spoke in favor of social isolation measures, said Joao Doria, governor of Sao Paulo, the epicenter of the disease in Brazil, at the end of the meeting.

The detractors of Bolsonaro’s measures, meanwhile, they have gotten into the habit of demonstrating from their balconies hitting their pans, a common way of protesting in Latin America.

Bolsonaro, in contrast, has attacked regional leaders and accuses them of wanting to “paralyze” the country. In recent days, he has pressured governors to reopen schools and businesses, and the Ministry of Economy went so far as to order to suspend the payment to state workers of benefits like the payment of transport and other additional ones.

In the same vein, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro distributed on Facebook a video that ends up signed by the federal government and which carries the central slogan “Brazil cannot stop” In his Twitter account, meanwhile, the senator writes phrases like “Health second!”With messages against the WHO, for example.

On Thursday night, the president published on his Facebook account a video of a caravan of vehicles celebrating the reopening of shops and schools in a resort in Santa Catarina. “The people want to work ”, wrote the president under the video.

Until Friday, the pandemic it had left 92 dead and 3,417 infected. Both figures are the highest in Latin America.

Bolsonaro was elected in October 2018, with strong support from the evangelical churches.

Some of these churches have already chosen to celebrate services at a distance, broadcast on social networks, to avoid crowds that are conducive to the transmission of the coronavirus.

But other congregations are opposed to closing their places of worship.