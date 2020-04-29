Amid the global economic crisis caused by the pandemic of the new coronavirus, Brazilian investors and entrepreneurs are more pessimistic with a global recession than the average of 13 other markets that participated in the six-month survey by the Swiss bank UBS.

The survey seeks to measure the sentiment of those who allocate resources around the world. And a peculiarity of the Brazilian results is that one of the main concerns is the possibility of social unrest caused by the increase in unemployment (54%), even greater fear than that economic authorities will leave the government (43%). In other countries, the biggest fears, after the virus, are falling markets and local policies.

According to the survey, 78% of investors and entrepreneurs in Brazil believe that a global recession is very likely in the next 12 months, above the 60% registered for the average of all countries. The Brazilian number is also greater than that of other emerging Latin Americans, such as Mexico and Argentina, both with 69%.

The data also point out that, in Brazil, optimism with the short term (12 months) feeds 44% of Brazilian investors, below 46% for all markets. In the long term (10 years), Brazilian optimism is slightly higher, at 71%, against 70% for the others.

In Brazil, 21% believe that the time is good to buy shares, lower than the global average of 23%. In addition, 64% of Brazilians will wait for prices to fall further to buy again, while in the world this type of stance reaches 61% of investors.

“Ninety-six percent of investors worldwide say that covid-19 has impacted their lifestyles. Most practice social detachment, avoiding crowds and refraining from traveling. However, their views differ on when the worst of the crisis will pass, with a third mentioning June and another third evoking the end of the year, or even later “, he highlights Paula Polito, divisional vice president of UBS Global Wealth Management.

UBS interviewed more than 2,928 investors and 1,180 entrepreneurs with a minimum equity of US $ 1 million in invested assets (in the case of investors) or at least US $ 1 million in annual revenues and at least one employee other than themselves (in the case of investors) between April 1 and 20, 2020. The global sample was divided into 14 markets: Argentina, Brazil, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Singapore, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and United States.

