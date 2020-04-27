About a month after the quarantine started in Brazil, not even the flood of lives promoted on social networks was able to shake the country’s internet. According to data from the Ponto BR Information and Coordination Center (NIC.br), the volume of traffic stabilized after the initial peak. When the period of social isolation began, there were fears about shocks in the infrastructure of the Brazilian network, something that did not happen.

According to Milton Kaoru Kashiwakura, director of special projects and development at NIC.br, the entity that oversees internet governance in the country, the Brazilian internet had already shown an increase in traffic volume. In the three months prior to March, the growth had been 25%. Throughout 2019, the growth in Brazilian internet traffic had been 60% compared to the previous season. Thus, the entity already saw the country’s network structure ready for the discharge caused by the quarantine.

After the volume reached a record 11 terabits per second (Tbps), the rate stabilized below this range, at around 10 Tbps. The Brazilian infrastructure has a capacity of around 25 Tbps. “What the quarantine did was to anticipate the volume by four months, but that should not be changed now,” explains Kashiwakura.

He says that the lives of Brazilian artists, who dragged millions of people to video streaming services, did not cause significant changes in the general structure, although at regional points it may have generated a little more pressure – according to him, the city of Salvador arrived to suffer a little more with quality loss. “In general, however, it is as if people are switching from one TV channel to another, switching from one streaming service to another”.

According to consultancy OpenSignal, smartphones in Brazil increased the time connected to the internet. In the past three weeks, national devices are spending 75% of their time on Wi-Fi connections – that figure was 65% before the coronavirus pandemic. Still, this did not generate peaks beyond expectations. “In normal times, the peak of the Brazilian internet occurs around 9 pm. This has now been diluted throughout the day,” explains Kashiwakura.

Last mile

Another measure that helped to alleviate the impact on connections was the measure of video streaming services, such as Amazon Prime, Globoplay and Netflix, to reduce the image quality of the transmitted material, something that also happened at the end of March. “These decisions were made because of the European scenario, which ended up reflecting positively for people, especially in the last mile,” says Kashiwakura.

The ‘last mile’ refers to the final stage of the connection between consumers and the internet. It is the part of the data path made by internet service providers, after connecting to the deep connection infrastructure. It is the part of the internet that people perceive as their connection to the network, and that can suffer congestion and generate complaints.

That is exactly what happened. NIC.br made a study that shows a download speed drop from the second half of March – the lowest point is around the 20th. In the same period, the number of complaints related to internet connection grew 32% with the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel). This does not mean problems with the Brazilian internet infrastructure, but bottlenecks of the service operator or even in customers’ homes.

“Not all locations on the last mile are always connected with fiber optics. Some rely on a simple telephone cable. These structures can suffer from congestion,” says Vivaldo Breternitz, a professor at the Faculty of Computing and Informatics at Mackenzie Presbyterian University. “In addition, many people have old equipment at home, such as routers and modems, which can also suffer with more people at home,” he explains.

“For an operator that does not have an adequate infrastructure, the 20% increase in traffic can generate the feeling of worse quality in the connection. The measure of streaming services was important for this situation”, says Kashiwakura. “We are guiding them to increase their capacity as well.”

For the next few months, with or without the end of quarantine, there is no expectation of a significant increase in volume – even with a possible return of people to offices and children to schools. “Only if people stop sleeping and have streaming on 24 hours a day. Apart from specific situations, we do not expect any misfortune,” says Breternitz.

