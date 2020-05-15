Torpedo Zhodino midfielder Gabriel Ramos has excelled in Belarusian football

One of the highlights of Torpedo Zhodino, from Belarus, at the beginning of the season, midfielder Gabriel Ramos was elected the best player in April in the local championship. The player celebrated his good performance on the pitch and sees the award as an acknowledgment of his work.

Gabriel Ramos played at Flamengo and Bahia bases (Photo: Disclosure / Torpedo Zhodino)

– I’m very happy to have won the prize. This means that my work is being recognized and I am reaping what I planted in preparation before the championship. I know that football is collective, but it is in the collective that the individual appears and the individual came with this award for the best player of the month – said Gabriel Ramos.

With passages in the youth categories of Bahia and Flamengo, the athlete arrived in Eastern European football in 2018 to defend Dinamo Batumi, from Georgia. The Brazilian says he adapted quickly to Belarus and that this influenced the four lines.

– I adapted very quickly to the club and the style of play here. I believe that with that my football flowed and I’m making a great start to the season. The biggest difficulty was the language, even to communicate with the club members, but over time I am learning the basics and improving.

Torpedo Zhodino, of midfielder Gabriel Ramos, is the leader of the Belarusian Championship, with 18 points. This Friday, Torpedo Zhodino beat Gorodeya, in the ninth round of the national competition, by 3 to 1. Gabriel gave an assist.

