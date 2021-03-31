Brazilian government indebtedness grows to record 90.0% of GDP in February: central bank

Bloomberg

Deliveroo drops 31% in debut amid criticism of labor practices

(Bloomberg) – Deliveroo Holdings Plc collapsed on its public debut in London amid investor rejection of the food delivery startup over its labor practices and corporate governance, just as the broader tech sector is losing popularity. plummeted to 31% in its first few minutes of trading, triggering so-called circuit breakers to momentarily halt trading, the worst performance in decades of a major UK IPO. The 1.5 billion pound ($ 2.1 billion) Deliveroo was to be a triumph for the City of London in its post-Brexit effort to attract tech companies from New York. By contrast, its first-day performance looks like a disaster. As appetite for stocks that flourished during lockdown wanes, institutional investors have massively rejected the so-called gig economy, or commission, reference. Asset managers such as Legal & General Investment Management said they will not buy the shares because Deliveroo’s treatment of couriers is not aligned with responsible investment practices. Investors have also objected to the “dual class” structure that allows CEO Will Shu to maintain control of the company for three years. Hundreds of couriers plan to hold a protest next week to push for better wages and conditions. Deliveroo’s shares were at 390 pence, the lower end of the initial range. Of the five largest public offerings in London this year, Deliveroo is the only company that did not score the highest, according to data compiled by Bloomberg News. Details from OPIDeliveroo and investors sold 384.6 million shares to the offer price, which equates to a 21% stake. The company raised £ 1 billion, while shareholders including Amazon.com Inc. and Shu, the founder, sold the remaining £ 500 million of shares. The prospectus indicates that Amazon expected to sell 23.3 million shares in the company. offer. At the IPO price, this means it received revenue of 90.9 million pounds, and its remaining stake is valued at around 818 million pounds, according to calculations by Bloomberg News. Deliveroo is the largest IPO in the UK. from e-commerce operator THG Plc’s IPO in September for £ 1.88bn Original Note: Deliveroo Sinks 31% After IPO as Funds Shun Gig-Worker Model (3) For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source. © 2021 Bloomberg LP