Dozens of people with masks queuing up, this Wednesday, in a shopping center in Brasilia.Joédson Alves / .

The Brazilian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the first quarter of 2020 has decreased by 1.5% in relation to the previous three months, according to data provided this Friday by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). Compared to the same period in 2019, economic activity had a negative variation of 0.3%. The released GDP data only reveal the initial impacts of the crisis generated by the covid-19 pandemic in the Brazilian economy, since social isolation measures to reduce the rate of spread of the virus were not implemented until the second fortnight of March, the last 15 days of the first quarter. A short time for the size of the retraction, which could have been attenuated if the performance of economic activity had been better at the start of the year.

The fall in GDP was driven by the negative performance of industry (-1.4%) and services (-1.6%). For its part, the agricultural sector advanced 0.6%. The effects of the pandemic also influenced the 2% drop in household consumption, the first decrease since 2016. “It has been the biggest setback since the electricity crisis in 2001”, explained Rebeca Palis, Accounts Coordinator IBGE Nationals. “It is a completely different crisis. Usually it started in the industry. Now, start with the service sector. It is difficult to foresee a recovery, because the labor market takes time to recover ”, he has completed. Government consumption remained practically stable (0.2%) during the first quarter of this year, at the same level as the last quarter of 2019.

The GDP data show that public and private investments, which fell last year, have even returned in full pandemic. The Gross Fixed Capital Formation, a measure that shows the investment of the companies for the expansion of the productive capacity, had an outstanding performance with an increase of 3.1% over the previous three months, driven by the import of machinery and equipment by the oil and gas sector. In the external sector, Exports of Goods and Services contracted by 0.9%, while Imports of Goods and Services grew by 2.8% compared to the previous three months.

Worst quarterly result since 2015

The fall in GDP in the first quarter of this year ends with a streak of four quarters of consecutive growth and records the lowest result since the second quarter of 2015 (-2.1%). Thus, according to IBGE, GDP is at a level similar to that found in the second quarter of 2012.

According to Palis, the reason for the retraction of the economy is mainly due to the decline in services, a sector that represents 74% of GDP. “The same thing has happened in Brazil as in other countries affected by the pandemic: the decline in services for families due to the closure of establishments. Durable goods, vehicles, clothing, beauty salons, gyms, hotels and food have suffered a lot with social isolation ”, he explained.

Guedes talks about recovery in “half twisted” V

After the disclosure of the retraction of the GDP, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, has asked for solidarity for the recovery of the economy. “We need cooperation, collaboration, understanding, solidarity,” said the minister during a virtual seminar of BNDES, the Brazilian Development Bank. Guedes has affirmed that the drawing of the recovery in the country can be in the form of a “half-crooked” V. “We have fallen fast, and the return depends on ourselves. I say about the (recovery in) V because the vital signs of the Brazilian economy remain, but, obviously, depending on our reaction, it can be a U or become an L ”, said Guedes. “I prefer to focus on the V, it may be half crooked, with a slightly slower rise,” he added. Also, the minister has branded as “cretins” those who attack the government instead of helping it in these times of crisis.

After the slow pace of 2019, with a growth of 1.1%, any positive expectation that existed in early 2020 fell by the ground with the arrival of the coronavirus. Much larger effects of the covid-19 pandemic are expected in the second quarter, the period in which the quarantine continued. This week, another IBGE study, which already includes the month of April, gives a dimension of the havoc that lasted during the fourth month of the year: the country lost 4.9 million jobs between February and last month. The Ministry of Economy has already started to project a contraction of GDP in 2020 of 4.7%, when in March it was an increase of 0.02%. This would be the worst result of the historical series that began in 1900. In the face of such an unfavorable scenario for activity, the expectation of a better future lies in the reopening of the economy, which, in turn, depends on the evolution of the cases of coronavirus in different regions of the country.

