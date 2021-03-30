Brazilian Foreign Minister resigns due to vaccine failure

(Bloomberg) – Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo resigned after receiving pressure from lawmakers over the country’s failed strategy to purchase vaccines and contain the pandemic.

Araujo offered his resignation on Monday, according to three government officials familiar with the matter who declined to be identified because a decision has not been announced. The situation of the controversial minister, an ally of President Jair Bolsonaro, is irreversible and the government is discussing possible replacements, they indicated.

Bolsonaro’s office and the Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Araujo angered legislators and business leaders over the tension with China, Brazil’s largest supplier, both of supplies for covid-19 vaccines and ready-to-apply doses. China is also Brazil’s main trading partner.

Many lawmakers blamed him for delays in shipments of vaccine supplies from China, which they say helps explain why Brazil has lagged behind its peers in the race for doses.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases has exceeded 12 million, and so far more than 300,000 people have died from the virus, the highest death toll in the world after the United States.

Last year, Araujo publicly defended a lawmaker son of Bolsonaro who had blamed the “Chinese dictatorship” for the global coronavirus pandemic. In a blog post, Araujo wrote that “the comunavirus” had arrived and said there was a plan in place to spread communist ideology through international bodies like the World Health Organization.

Lawmakers also expressed concern that Araujo’s endorsement of former US President Donald Trump and his refusal to acknowledge President Joe Biden’s victory could undermine Brazil’s chances of obtaining surplus vaccines from the US.

Critics also blame Araujo for downplaying the growing deforestation in the Amazon, which has fueled anti-Brazil sentiment in Europe.

Original Note: Brazil Foreign Minister Offers to Quit Over Vaccine Failures (1)

