After completing his return to the Fluminense club, the veteran Brazilian striker Fred announced on Monday that he will bike the 600 km journey to Rio de Janeiro on a solidarity tour to help disadvantaged families.

With the so-called “Fred’s Tour”, which started this Monday from near Belo Horizonte and will last five days, the former French Olympique Lyon striker wants to “help almost 4,000 families” to whom food and basic necessities will be delivered .

Through his social networks, the 36-year-old former ‘Seleção’ player called on the population to collaborate with donations to the campaign.

Fred left at dawn on Monday from the city of Congonhas, 80 km from Belo Horizonte, and plans to pedal to Rio on small roads and dirt roads, accompanied by his physical trainer.

Both decided to stay away from the main roads to avoid not only heavy truck traffic but also the risks that a concentration of fans could entail during the current pandemic of the new coronavirus.

The finish line will be officially crossed by Fred when he arrives at the Fluminense training center, near the Rio 2016 Olympic Games Olympic Park.

The striker could have company during some sections of the trip since Nalbert, the 2004 Olympic volleyball champion, proposed to him on Twitter that he travel a few kilometers together despite being a well-known fan of Flamengo, a historic rival of Fluminense.

A native of Teófilo Otini, near Belo Horizonte, Frederico Chaves Guedes ‘Fred’ was a member of Olympique de Lyon between 2005 and 2009 and later wore the colors of Fluminense from 2009 to 2016, holding two national championships (2010 and 2012).

Three times top scorer for Brasileirão (2012, 2014 and 2016) and 39 times Brazilian international (18 goals), Fred returned in 2016 to his home state of Minas Gerais to join Atlético Mineiro and later played with Cruzeiro (2018-2020) before officially rejoining Fluminense on Sunday.