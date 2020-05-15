São Paulo, 15 – Foreign exchange revenue from Brazilian agribusiness exports reached an all-time high in April, exceeding US $ 10 billion for the first time. The value is 25% higher than that registered in April last year, when shipments generated US $ 8.18 billion. In a note, the Ministry of Agriculture reported that the record reflected the increase in shipments of soybeans, whose main import market was China.

According to the Ministry, oilseed shipments grew 73.4% in April, reaching a total of 16.3 million tonnes exported, almost 7 million tonnes more in the year-over-year comparison. The volume generated a jump in revenue, which went from $ 3.30 billion in April 2019 to $ 5.46 billion in April this year.

The pandemic scenario of the new coronavirus raised the demand for Brazilian soy, with a strong movement of anticipation of exports of the product, according to the Ministry of Agriculture’s Secretariat for Trade and International Relations (SCRI). “This increase coupled with the reduction in demand for the other products in the trade balance (-27.1%) helped to increase the share of agribusiness products in the total exported by Brazil”, informs in a note.

The secretariat adds that the sector’s participation in Brazilian shipments reached a record high of 55.8% in April. A year earlier, the share was 42.2%.

Year-to-date

In the first four months of the year, revenue from shipments in the sector totaled US $ 31.4 billion, a value 5.9% higher than the same period last year.

According to SCRI, foreign sales had the best result of the historical series in the accumulated months and were responsible for almost half of the revenue of total Brazilian exports (46.6%). On the other hand, imports fell by 4.5%, reaching US $ 4.57 billion. The agribusiness trade balance, therefore, was a surplus of US $ 26.83 billion in the period.

Still in the period of the first four months of the year, soybean exports reached a record both in the revenue of US $ 11.5 billion and in the volume shipped, of 33.66 million tons.

China acquired 73.4% of the Brazilian grain, an increase of 26.6% in the interannual comparison. In the protein sector, beef stood out in the period, corresponding to 45.3% of the exported value. Sales also reached a record in value (US $ 2.13 billion) and volume (469.76 thousand tons), with the Asian giant being the main importer of the product in the four-month period, with 49.6% of purchases of Brazilian meat. .

See too:

BC cuts Selic to 3% per year