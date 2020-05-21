Sao Paulo, May 20 . .- The grandfather of the Brazilian attacker Everton ‘Cebolinha’ died a victim of the new coronavirus, as announced by the Guild player on Thursday, who warned of the danger of the disease: “It is not just a flu.”

The international with Canarinha paid tribute on his social networks to his grandfather, Francisco Albuquerque, who lived in the metropolitan area of ​​Fortaleza, the capital of Ceará, the second state in the country most affected by the pandemic.

Everton, 24, and one of the most outstanding players in Brazilian soccer, confessed that his grandfather’s death “broke his heart” and that he “had never felt anything like this before.”

“It seems that the world has collapsed. I have no words to describe the man who was my grandfather, he was always present in my life,” lamented the extreme on his Instagram profile.

Ceará, with about nine million inhabitants, registered until this Wednesday 1,900 deaths with COVID-19 and 30,560 confirmed cases, according to the latest balance from the Ministry of Health.

The pandemic, whose peak is expected in Brazil only in July, continues to accelerate throughout the country, which already accounts for almost 19,000 deaths and nearly 292,000 infected.

In his message, Everton alerted his followers to the severity of the disease and said that “it is closer” than one imagines.

“It is not simply a ‘flu’,” he said, referring to the label that the Brazilian president, the far-right Jair Bolsonaro, uses to refer to the new coronavirus.

The Guild is one of the few Brazilian teams that have resumed training in the midst of the health crisis, with the authorization of local authorities.

In addition to the Porto Alegre Tricolor, the International, Atlético Mineiro and Flamengo physical activities have also resumed, although the latter without the endorsement of the Mayor of Rio de Janeiro.

.