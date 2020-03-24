Brazilian doctor makes gloomy forecast about coronavirus | Instagram

The Brazilian surgeon and professor Michael Sroug made a gloomy prognosis regarding the coronavirus in your country, saying that the point will come where the poor perish at the doors of hospitals.

Due to the concern that has caused the virus, the doctor explained how this will impact seeing no hope that enough help will come.

It was like this questioned the way in which the government de Jair Bolsonaro managed the crisis that is going through the covid-19 pandemic.

This prognosis feels that will happen in the coming weeks when the disease develops more.

The professor at the University of San Pablo, Miguel Srougi, made a interview to O Balloon and noted:

The poor will die at the doors of hospitals, medical centers are already reducing the number of elective surgeries. “

This is how to ensure that the poor are the most vulnerable, so they will not be able to enter the hospitals and will die at the doors.

The doctor indicated that hospitals are preparing to receive the infected, but due to the increase in cases that could to affect.

In the last ten years, 40,000 to 50,000 beds of the Unified Health System (SUS) in the country have been closed due to lack of resources, ”he said.

Miguel critical how the case has been taken by the governorNoting that more and more people are dying and the country remains optimistic, the authorities no longer talk about the number of cases or anything.

These measures do not cure the pandemic, which will only resolve when a drug or vaccine is discovered. Brazil was able to observe what happened in China and Italy, and lost time to prepare, for example, the transformation of factories to manufacture respirators, “he said.

He confessed that the president despised the severity of the disease and thought that with words could divert everyone’s attention.

In Latin America, Ecuador and Brazil are the two countries where there is more number of affected because of the pandemic.

In Sao PauloBeing the most populous state, it has 631 cases and 25 deaths are registered.

