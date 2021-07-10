Brazilian criminals reveal how to access personal data on an iPhone

In this simple way they accessed the inside of the iPhone

One of the things that Apple takes to the chest with respect to its main competitor Android, is for its privacy and security. The Cupertino firm boasts of its iPhone and it is that they have always defended that this device is impenetrable.

It is possible that iOS is actually somewhat more complicated to hack than Android but not impossible either. A few weeks ago we explained that many criminal groups in Brazil were stealing iPhones to access the bank details of their users and today we know how they actually accessed such content and to be honest, it’s much simpler than everyone imagined.

This is how you can access iPhone data

The Brazilian newspaper Folha de S.Paulo has reported that the country’s authorities have managed to arrest a large number of criminals and these have explained how they accessed the data of the iPhone. Curiously in a much simpler way than the policemen thought.

While law enforcement officials believed that thieves used hacks, exploits, or advanced methods to unlock iPhone terminals, the reality is much simpler. They only need the owner’s SIM card. By extracting it from the stolen iPhone and inserting it into another mobile terminal, the thieves had it all done.

Using social networks such as Instagram or Facebook, the thieves found the email addresses of the users they had stolen from. Most of the times this email was the same as the one used in the Apple ID. All they had to do then was reset the password with that phone number.

As if that were not enough, many users they saved the passwords of their bank and personal accounts in the Notes application of the iPhone something that is honestly not recommended. At the moment the investigation in Brazil is continuing with more than a dozen detainees and it is expected that in the next few days the figure may double.

We recommend that you will never save passwords on your smartphone And if possible, replace the prehistoric SIM cards with the most modern eSIM since the latter are much more complicated to move from one phone to another.

