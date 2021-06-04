Brazilian coffee growers harvest 20% of 2021 production, first batches show good quality

Jun 4 (Reuters) – Brazil’s coffee growers have harvested 20% of the estimated 2021 production through May 25, at a slower pace than the previous year and below the average for this period of the year, but the former volumes showed good quality, consulting firm Safras & Mercado said on Friday.

In this period in 2020, the farmers of the world’s largest coffee producer had collected 23% of beans from the bushes. The five-year average for this time of year is also 23%.

Safras analyst Gil Barabach said in a report that many growers decided to postpone harvesting slightly, as most berries were not yet ready for harvest.

He added that the first batches exhibited well-formed beans and good cup flavor once roasted, ground and filtered, which implies that so far Brazilian production is of high quality.

There are concerns in the market regarding the volumes and quality of the current Brazilian harvest, due to the dry climate. Coffee bushes in Brazil have had less rain than normal during the development cycle since last year’s harvest.

Safras projects a harvest of 56.5 million 60-kilo bags in Brazil for this year. The government has estimated a lower figure of 48.8 million bags.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)