Brazilian Gilbert Burns surprised the American and former world champion Tyron Woodley on Saturday in the welterweight at the UFC Apex facilities in Las Vegas (Nevada) in a televised and public evening of mixed martial arts in times of the coronavirus.

Burns (19-3) raised his chain of straight wins to six by defeating Woodley (19-5-1) by a five-round unanimous vote.

“I said it, I am very happy with this victory since I worked very hard and the proof is that I dominated a major opponent well with clean shots, kicks and dominance on the floor,” said the Brazilian after the match.

Woodley ended the first round with a dangerous cut to the left superciliary arc produced by Burns’ forehand, which ultimately complicated his fight.

The UFC had already taken a big first step by hosting three mixed martial arts evenings in May in Florida, where it also received government backing.

Therefore, the UFC has been the vanguard combat sport in the coronavirus era with four events in the month of May after two months of pause due to the pandemic.

For Woodley, 38, this was his first appearance since losing the welterweight title to reigning champion Kamaru Usman in March 2019.

In another fight of the night, in the heavy weights, the also Brazilian Augusto Sakai (15-1-1) won by divided decision in a very close fight against the Bulgarian Blagoy Ivanov (18-4).

“I think that although I did everything necessary to take the fight away, Ivanov is a great fighter,” said Sakai, who has had four straight heavyweight victories.

In the middleweights, Billy Quarantillo (14-2) unanimously defeated fellow American Spike Carlyle (9-2).

In the lightweight, American Roosevelt Roberts (10-1) defeated compatriot Brok Weaver (15-5) in the second round.

In women’s bouts, at strawweight, Mackenzie Dern (8-1) subdued Hannah Cifers (10-5) in the same first round, while fellow American Katlyn Chookagian (14-3) defeated Antonina by unanimous vote. Chevchenko (8-2) in the flyweights.

In the first fight of the night in the preliminaries, the Colombian descent Chris Gutiérrez (17-3-1) subdued by technical knockout in the second round (kick) that of Mexican descent Vince Morales (9-5) in the featherweights .

