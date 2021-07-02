Brazilian Amazon registers highest number of fires in 14 years

(Bloomberg) – This year, the Brazilian Amazon saw the highest number of fires in June since 2007, bringing the government’s environmental record and policies under increasing scrutiny.

Fire events increased 2.7% to a total of 2,308 “outbreaks” compared to the same month last year. Compared to 2019, the region registered an increase of 22.8%, according to data compiled by the National Institute for Space Research in Brazil.

The figures pose a challenge for the new environment minister, Joaquim Alvaro Pereira Leite, who took office after Ricardo Salles resigned on June 23. Salles is one of the targets of a Brazilian Supreme Court investigation into illegal timber exports to the United States.

The increase in the number of fires comes in the context of increasing global pressure on Brazil to improve its environmental record.

Every year during the dry season in Brazil, forest fires are frequently detected, most of them set intentionally to clear land. “The fire season is just beginning,” the Observatorio do Clima group said in a press release. “The most critical period for the biome occurs from June to October.”

This year, Brazil is particularly vulnerable to fires due to a record drought.

