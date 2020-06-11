BRASILIA. Deforestation of the Brazilian Amazon rainforest in 2019 was worse than previously reported, revised government data showed on Tuesday, during the first year of the presidency of Jair Bolsonaro, who is interested in exploiting a key area to curb global warming.

The destruction of the largest rain forest on the planet in 2019, the year in which the burning images of the Amazon went around the world, was the greatest in the last 11 years.

The Brazilian space research agency, INPE, registered 10,129 square kilometers of deforestation for its annual reference period from August 2018 to July 2019.

The area deforested by deforestation, fires and the increase in farmland in the last year to August was 34.4% higher than the 7,536 square kilometers destroyed in the immediately previous year (August 2017 and July 2019 ).

The revision is greater than the INPE’s initial report of 9,762 square kilometers of forest destroyed during that period, an increase of 29.5%.

The 2019 data continues to show the highest level of deforestation seen in the Brazilian Amazon rainforest since 2008, a milestone that it had already reached prior to the revision of the figures. INPE reviews the data each year to adjust its precision as standard practice.

Environmentalists and scientific researchers blame right-wing Bolsonaro’s policies of encouraging illegal loggers, farmers, and land speculators to clear the jungle.

Bolosonaro has urged the development of the Amazon, including protected areas, as a way to lift residents of the area out of poverty.

Brazil is home to about 60% of the Amazon, the largest rain forest in the world. Protecting the Amazon is vital to slow climate change, scientists say, due to the vast amount of carbon dioxide it absorbs.