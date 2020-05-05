São Paulo, 5 – The Brazilian agricultural sector had a 17.5% increase in exports between January and April this year compared to the same period in 2019, the Ministry of Agriculture said in a note, based on data from the Secretariat Foreign Trade (Secex), from the Ministry of Economy. There was an increase in shipments especially to Asia, especially China.

The sum of exports reaches US $ 67.833 billion. Imports, US $ 55.56 billion, with a positive balance of US $ 12.264 billion and trade flows of US $ 123.4 billion. “Unlike the world scenario, Brazil kept its balance practically stable”, says the note.

Also according to the ministry, the participation of agribusiness in the total of Brazilian exports in the period from January to April increased from 18.7% to 22.9%. Soy stood out, with 29.9% more in sales between January and April, to US $ 11.653 million. Raw cotton rose 69.5%, from $ 659.2 million to $ 1.17 billion.

In relation specifically to the month of April, Brazilian agribusiness exported US $ 18.31 billion and imported US $ 11.611 billion, with a positive balance of US $ 6.702 billion.

Some agribusiness products broke monthly historical records for volume exports in April, such as soybeans, with 16.3 million tons; soybean meal, with 1.7 million tons; fresh, chilled or frozen beef, with 116 thousand tons; pork meat, with 63 thousand tons and raw cotton, with 91 thousand tons. On the other hand, there was a fall: wheat, rye and unground corn, except sweet corn, unroasted coffee, live animals, fruits and nuts.

The Ministry of Agriculture also added that Brazilian exports (from all sectors) to Asia rose 15.5% in the first four months of the year, in comparison with the same period in 2020. “The Asian market now represents 47.2% of the total of our exports “, continues the folder.

Despite the impact of the pandemic on the Chinese economy, Brazilian exports to China grew 11.3% in the period, with emphasis on soy (+ 28.5%), fresh, chilled or frozen beef (+ 85.9% ), fresh, chilled or frozen pork (+ 153.5%) and raw cotton (+ 79%).

The figures for the first four months show that, in dollars, China bought from Brazil three times the amount imported by the United States and twice as much demanded by the European Union.