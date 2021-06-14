Brazilian actor Caio Castro impressed by the reach of BRAVE CF: ‘Brazilian people are super excited’

Lucas “Mineiro” Martins Not only is he one of the most successful Brazilian mixed martial artists but he is also one of the members of the most distinguished inner circle, having under his tutelage some of the most coveted celebrities in the South American country.

One of these personalities, the Brazilian soap opera superstar Caio castro, followed Lucas to Belarus, to be part of his entourage in the then-canceled main event against Marcel Grabinski.

Despite the unfortunate events surrounding the fight of Mineiro, BRAVE CF left a great impression on Castro, as he himself stated.

“Not that I was surprised by how big the event is, I knew it. But regardless, when I actually came and experienced it, I saw it myself, it was crazy. I feel part of that. I’m here with Lucas, we are living it, day by day, we have all these strong feelings going around, it really runs through your blood ” He said Castro in a backstage interview at the Falcon Center from Minsk.

“I can speak for myself, even in my acting career we were and we are always looking for opportunities”, continuous Castro.

“And for the fighters, having big events like that, with great fighters on the roster, gives the athletes in Brazil the opportunity to show their talent, an aspiration of where they want to be. I can tell you, at least from the perspective of Brazil, that the Brazilians are super excited ”, added.

BRAVE CF 51 took place on June 4 in Minsk, Belarus. After the last minute cancellation of the Lucas martins vs Marcel Grabinski, After the participation of the German fighter was banned by the medical team, the night was headed by the victory by knockout of the local hero Denis Maher about the undefeated Rinat sagyntay in the second round.

