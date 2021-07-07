07/07/2021

On at 09:46 CEST

Lionel Messi is shining in the Argentine National Team and in the Copa América in Brazil he is going through his best moment with the Albiceleste. Figure in each of the matches of the competition, is the absolute leader of his team to the point of having participated in 80 percent of his team’s goals.

Against Colombia he gave the assist for Lautaro Martínez’s goal that put his team ahead, and converted his penalty from the twelve steps. And he celebrated the victory euphoric and the last penalty saved bydra Martínez to Cardona that served to achieve the victory.

Messi, true to his style, is already living the final next Saturday: “Brazil with Neymar is going to be very tough. We know his potential, what Ney does individually …& rdquor;

He analyzed the victory against Colombia: “We knew it was going to be difficult, we knew they were going to come … We got the draw and the penalties are a lottery, but we were very confident”, and added: “We have a phenomenon in the goal (for Emiliano Martínez) knew that two were going to save and did not disappoint. He deserves it because he is a beast& rdquor ;.

Lionel Messi is 90 minutes away from achieving his dream of being champion with the Argentine national team and once again expressed that it is his greatest desire: “What I want the most is to win something with the National Team. I really enjoyed these 45 hard days, we are very happy and this group deserved it & rdquor ;.

And when asked about his great moment in the Cup, he confessed: “I always tried to leave everything for the National Team, to give my best. I always fight to lift the Cup. I had to play several finals. Beyond winning or losing we were always up to the last in the Copa América and now once again because this group deserves it & rdquor ;.