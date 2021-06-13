Brazil, with news, opens the tournament against a Venezuela hit by Covid-19

06/13/2021 at 8:31 AM CEST

The 2021 America’s Cup Jair Bolsonaro, who confirmed his presence in the opening match, starts this Sunday with the match Brazil-Venezuela (10pm, Mané Garrincha National Stadium in Brasilia) spotted by Covid-19.

Until twelve members of the Vinotinto delegation they tested positive in the first battery of PCR tests that were carried out when landing in the Brazilian capital. Among those infected there are players and members of the coaching staff, all of them asymptomatic. This outbreak of Covid-19 forced Conmebol to eliminate, in a hurry, the limit of only five substitutions, for coronavirus, in the list of registered.

Venezuela will face decimated a clash in which Tite will introduce new faces, in relation to the team that beat Paraguay 0-2 on Tuesday, in a qualifying match for Qatar 2022. Thiago silva, injured in the Champions League final, could reappear in the center of the rear and the mattress Renan lodi you have options to come out in the 11 headline. The big star, however, will remain Neymar, in whom the ‘crooked’ has placed all hopes.

Probable lineups:

Brazil: Alisson; Danilo, Thiago Silva (or Éder Militão), Marquinhos, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Fred, Neymar; Richarlison, Roberto Firmino and Gabriel Jesús (or Gabigol). Coach: Tite.

Venezuela: Joel Graterol; Roberto Rosales, Luis Mago, Jhon Chancellor, Mikel Villanueva; Júnior Moreno, Alexánder González, Cristian Cásseres Jr., Yéferson Soteldo, Rómulo Otero; Fernando Aristeguieta. Coach: José Peseiro.

Referee: Esteban Ostojich (Uruguay).

Stadium: Mané Garrincha National Stadium, Brasilia.

Hour: 18.00 local time (21.00 GMT).